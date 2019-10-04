Odell Beckham Jr. calls out NFL over recent fines

Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was fined for his actions in the team’s most recent game, but he really isn’t all that happy about it.
OBJ was seen getting into it with Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey during the contest, as the two traded shots at the end of a play. Humphrey, however, appeared to get the best of OBJ, getting on top of him and appearing to choke the Browns receiver.
Both Beckham and teammate JC Tretter were fined for their roles in the skirmish, with the star receiver offering to pay his offensive lineman’s fine, even though he took issue with getting them in the first place.
Beckham doesn’t have a point — the team has been going a bit overboard with its fines.
