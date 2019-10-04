Rays gift Astros free runs with hilarious epic fail (Video)

The Tampa Bay Rays haven’t been one of the better defensive MLB teams this season, and it proved to be their downfall in Game 1 of the American League Division Series against the Houston Astros on Friday afternoon.

Given how loaded the Astros roster is with talent, there’s really no room for error when squaring off against them, especially in a playoff game, on the road.

But that’s what happened on Friday, as it appeared the Rays would survive the fifth inning, with two out, but two on. However, even though three Rays players ran toward a ball that was popped up into the outfield, no one made a play on it, and two runs scored — breaking the game open at 4-0.

IT DROPS! The @astros take advantage of a Rays miscue and 2 more runs come in! pic.twitter.com/pK3vPRAvF5 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 4, 2019

I’ve got it…I’ve got it…I don’t have it.