Video of drunk Jay Gruden smoking weed, hitting on woman outside bar goes viral

Redskins head coach Jay Gruden appears to have been caught red-handed, in a compromising video that has gone viral quickly.

It’s possible that Gruden has already known that the team intends to fire him after the team likely gets taken to the woodshed by the defending Super Bowl champion Patriots on Sunday, or maybe he’s giving them a reason to do exactly that.

Whatever the reason, Gruden was caught on camera — or at least it certainly looked to be him — smoking a marijuana joint outside a bar. He also appeared to be intoxicated, as he attempted to hit on a woman he was near.

Jay Gruden out here smoking weed & piping young thots what a goat pic.twitter.com/7jptNjum9q — . (@PlayoffTrae) October 4, 2019

Looks a lot like Jay Gruden to me 👀….. #redskins #httr pic.twitter.com/e8A28av0tT — Champions of Europe (@mainstandred) October 4, 2019

The Redskins declined to comment on the video.

I reached out to the Redskins about the videos circulating online that appear to be Jay Gruden. The team has declined to comment. — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 4, 2019

If this is how the Gruden Era ends, then wow, what a fail. His record as head coach is 35-48-1, and he failed to win a single playoff game, now in his sixth season with the team.