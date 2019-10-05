Andre Drummond will be 'on the floor as much as possible' for Pistons this season

Andre Drummond is in for a heavy workload this season, and the timing couldn’t be more perfect.

With Blake Griffin coming off knee surgery to start the season, the Pistons have no intention of rushing the All-Star big man back. Instead, they’ll rely on their other All-Star, who just so happens to be entering a big contract year.

Drummond, 26, has a player option after this season, and the Pistons plan to give him ample playing time to prove himself while Griffin works his way back. “As much as possible,” were the words coach Dwane Casey used.

“That’s what it looks like,” Drummond said, via NBA.com’s Keith Langlois. “That’s what coach Casey told me. He said, ‘We need you to be on the floor as much as possible with Blake (Griffin) coning off the surgery.’ We’ve got to take it slow (with Griffin) early on in the season, so I’ll be playing a lot more.”

Drummond has had a solid NBA career up to this point. He’s been a monster on the glass having led the league in rebounds in back-to-back seasons, and his scoring numbers are what you’d expect from a traditional big that plays close to the basket.

The Pistons were able to secure a playoff berth with the duo of Drummond and Griffin last season, but that will be much tougher to come by if Griffin’s health is an issue. It will be interesting to see how Drummond handles the heavy workload, and if he’s able to play himself into a new contract.