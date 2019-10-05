Matt Barnes offers funny career move involving teaming up with Derek Fisher

There’s a major job opening for one of Los Angeles’ sports teams, and a local athlete has thrown his name in the hat — someone who we really hope gets the job, at least for entertainment purposes.

The Los Angeles Sparks are in the hunt for a general manager, and former NBA player Matt Barnes — who played for the Clippers and Warriors, among other teams — is “interested” in the job.

Remember, Barnes once drove to the house of Sparks head coach Derek Fisher and punched him in the face, so the idea of the working together is a stroke of evil genius.

I hear the @LA_Sparks job is open… I might need to throw my name in that hat.. Matt Barnes LA Sparks GM, that has a nice ring to it🤔@KingJosiah54 start my campaign — Matt Barnes (@Matt_Barnes22) October 5, 2019

We can’t think of a better candidate than Barnes! Hire him, Sparks.