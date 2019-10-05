Matt Barnes offers funny career move involving teaming up with Derek Fisher

There’s a major job opening for one of Los Angeles’ sports teams, and a local athlete has thrown his name in the hat — someone who we really hope gets the job, at least for entertainment purposes.
The Los Angeles Sparks are in the hunt for a general manager, and former NBA player Matt Barnes — who played for the Clippers and Warriors, among other teams — is “interested” in the job.
Remember, Barnes once drove to the house of Sparks head coach Derek Fisher and punched him in the face, so the idea of the working together is a stroke of evil genius.
We can’t think of a better candidate than Barnes! Hire him, Sparks.
