Odell Beckham Jr. incites reporters to keep criticizing Baker Mayfield

Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. believes that the more teammate Baker Mayfield is poked, the better he’ll perform, apparently.

Mayfield has been receiving a lot of criticism from the media and analysts, as they believe that rather than taking a step forward and building on his exceptional rookie campaign, that he’s instead taken a step back.

It’s still too early to determine whether or not that’s true, but we do know that Mayfield has played well enough to lead his team to a 2-2 record, and that’s a solid start. OBJ appears to believe that the more he’s poked, the better he’ll play, so he’s inciting reporters to keep it coming.

#Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. said so many interesting things yesterday that this golden quote about Baker Mayfield got pushed to the back-burner. pic.twitter.com/ZSyM6v8A62 — Nate Ulrich (@ByNateUlrich) October 5, 2019

Interesting take by Beckham there. We’ll just have to see how Mayfield’s development plays out in the coming months.