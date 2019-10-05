The Livest Dog at UFC 243: Nadia Kassem

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Name: Nadia Kassem

Opponent: Ji Yeon Kim

Odds: +155 (bet $100 to win $155)

One of the reasons that Kassem comes in here as an underdog is that she’s being punished for a weakness that has a 1% chance of showing up in this fight. In both of her fights, her takedown defense looked like it needed some work. While her submission attempts (along with her solid output) in the Alex Chambers fight saved her, against Montana De La Rosa, she was outmatched on the mat too.

Kim has already spent an hour in the octagon and she has yet to complete a single takedown, and really only attempted one half-hearted one.

So if we analyze this fight as purely a striking match, it’s worth noting that Kim has absorbed far more strikes than she has landed. In addition, when the fight is on the feet, Kassem looks much more active, which when paired with a hometown crowd always looks good on the judges’ scorecards.







Record: 11-20

Earnings (based on $100 bet/event): $-315

Return on Investment: -10%

2018 Record: 18-19 (+26%)

Shop all things UFC at Amazon!

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)