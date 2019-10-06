Aaron Jones taunts Cowboys with funny gesture after TD (Video)

Packers running back Aaron Jones had one of the best games of his NFL career against the Cowboys on Sunday, and he made sure to let his opponents know about it.

Jones was a thorn in the Cowboys’ side from the moment the game first kicked off, carrying the ball 19 times for 107 yards, with four touchdowns. The formula involved Aaron Rodgers moving the football in the middle of the field, with Jones capping the drives off with touchdown runs.

On one particular one, he went into the end zone untouched, and he even waved to Cowboys defensive back Byron Jones on his way in to rub some salt in the wound.

Aaron Jones waves at Byron Jones as he runs past him and into the end zone lmao pic.twitter.com/ILy5KVbANm — Sam Cooper (@SamDCooper) October 6, 2019

Too funny.