Angels slugger Mike Trout hits up Jets-Eagles game

Angels superstar Mike Trout is in the MVP conversation, as he could win the prestigious award once again.

Trout missed time at the end of the season due to an injury, though, and that could hurt his case — even though he appeared to be on track to win before that.

And with the team’s 2019 campaign now in the books, as the Angels did not make the playoffs, Trout took some time to get back to the East Coast, and enjoy his favorite professional sports team. He was in the house at Lincoln Financial Field for Sunday’s game against the Jets, as you can see in the video clip below.

You knew @MikeTrout wouldn't miss a chance to cheer on his Eagles 🙌 pic.twitter.com/1TXHoeVPMF — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) October 6, 2019

Trout must’ve provided the Eagles with some good luck, as they destroyed the Jets, 31-6.