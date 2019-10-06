Angry Jason Garrett hit with penalty for slamming challenge flag (Video)

Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett was none too pleased that a potential catch by Amari Cooper was ruled incomplete during Sunday’s game against the Packers, and he made that very clear.

What he was even more upset about, though was that he had to challenge the play for the officials to take a second look and hopefully get it right. As such, he reached for his challenge flag, and then slammed it to the ground in frustration.

Garrett should’ve been a bit wiser about it, though, and should’ve kept his cool, as he was hit with a penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct for it.

The ruling was reversed, as the pass was completed, but the challenge flag penalty was not.