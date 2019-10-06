Bills

Bills fan goes flying headfirst into table, fails miserably (Video)

Bills fan goes flying headfirst into table, fails miserably (Video)

Bills Mafia has been known to do whatever it takes to not only fire up their fans before games, but also to go viral — attempting to attain their five seconds of fame.

One particular Bills fan did exactly that before Sunday’s game against the Titans kicked off, but he may have tried just a bit too hard.

The fan elected to walk up onto a concourse area, and attempted to leap over a cement sidewalk, onto a nearby table. That wasn’t a good idea, and he never really made it to the table — instead crashing facefirst under it — as you can see in the video below.

Ouch.

