Monday's Viewing Picks

All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Women’s

Pac-12 Media Day — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

College Football

BTN Live: Football Coaches Press Conferences — Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.

Coordinators’ Corner — BYUtv, 1 p.m.

Thinking Out Loud — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Golf

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

Swing Expedition with Chris Como: Jorge Parada — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Golf Channel Academy: Gary Koch-Full Swing — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

2019 PFL Playoff Preview Show — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

MLB Postseason

American League Division Series

Game 3, Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, FL

Houston Astros at Tampa Bay Rays — MLB Network, 1:05 p.m. (Houston leads series 2-0)

Game 3, Target Field, Minneapolis, MN

New York Yankees at Minnesota Twins — FS1, 8:40 p.m. (Yankees lead series 2-0)

National League Division Series

Game 4, Busch Stadium, St. Louis, MO

Atlanta Braves at St. Louis Cardinals — TBS, 3:07 p.m. (Atlanta leads series 2-1)

Game 4, Nationals Park, Washington, D.C.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Washington Nationals — TBS, 6:40 p.m. (Dodgers lead series 2-1)

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Tonight Pregame — MLB Network, noon

MLB Preseason Pre-Game Show — TBS, 2:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight Postgame — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

MLB on FS1 Pregame — FS1, 8 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 9:30 p.m.

The Postseason Show — TBS, 10 p.m.

MLB on FS1 Postgame — FS1, 11:30 p.m.

Baseball Tonight — ESPN2, midnight

MLB Tonight: Division Series — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

NASCAR

NASCAR 120: Dover — NBCSN, 2:30 p.m.

NASCAR America: Monday — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA Preseason

New York at Washington — MSG Network/NBC Sports Washington, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Detroit — Fox Sports Florida/Fox Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago — NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Atlanta — NBA TV/NBA TV Canada/Fox Sports Southeast, 8 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Boston Celtics Team Preview — NBA TV, 5 p.m.

Golden State Warriors Team Preview — NBA TV, 5:30 p.m.

Denver Nuggets Team Preview — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

Portland Trail Blazers Team Preview — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

Milwaukee Bucks Team Preview — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 10:29 p.m.

NFL

Monday Night Football, Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA

Cleveland Browns at San Francisco 49ers — ESPN/ESPN Deportes, 8:15 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL PrimeTime — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

The Aftermath — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Monday QB — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Monday Night Countdown — ESPN, 6 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access: Monday Night Football Pregame — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Monday Night Kickoff — ESPN, 8 p.m.

NFL Esta Noche — ESPN Deportes, 8 p.m.

NFL Total Access: Endgame — NFL Network, 11:15 p.m.

NHL

Buffalo at Columbus — ESPN+/MSG Western New York/Fox Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Toronto — NHL Network/Fox Sports Midwest./TSN4/TVA Sports, 7 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet 360/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central Tonight — Sportsnet 360, 6:30 p.m.

Behind the Glass: Philadelphia Flyers Training Camp — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 10:30 p.m.

Soccer

La Liga Highlight Zone — beIN Sports, 4:30 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.

Viva la liga! — beIN Sports, 5:30 p.m.

Fútbol Club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Monday Night Soccer — beIN Sports, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

SEC This Morning — SEC Network, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/B/R Live, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 p.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest.)/Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Sport Today — BBC World News, 12:45 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Best of SEC This Morning — SEC Network, 2 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Will Cain Show — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

High Noon — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Cheddar Esports — Cheddar, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Fair Game With Kristine Leahy: Sugar Ray Leonard — FS1, 5:30 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

SEC Featured — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Cheddar Esports — Cheddar, 8 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11:15 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Tennis

ATP Tour

Shanghai Masters, Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena, Shanghai, Communist China

1st Round — Tennis Channel, 6:30 a.m.

Center Court: Shanghai Masters (ATP)/Tianjin Open (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 11 p.m.