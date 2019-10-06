Randy Orton Vs. Ali: Who Came Out On Top At WWE 'Hell In A Cell'?

Randy Orton has defeated Ali at WWE Hell in a Cell. The match took place at the big event on Sunday, October 6 and saw The Viper nail Ali with a perfectly executed RKO to get the win.

Ali actually countered the first attempted RKO, which stunned the live crowd. But Ali’s impressive athleticism was not enough to help him stay the course and Orton ultimately walked away with the win.

brb, we'll just be watching this over and over and over again#HIAC @AliWWE pic.twitter.com/ChxZOwGEpM — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) October 7, 2019

Ali has been hailed as one of the top prospects for WWE’s future and his ring work has reflected that sentiment. However his recent elevation was slowed a bit due to Kofi Kingston’s ascension as WWE champion.

But Ali is now back on an even playing field. Even though he lost to Orton at HIAC, it could be that Ali is still on track in his young WWE career.