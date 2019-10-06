Tom Brady surpasses Brett Favre on this important NFL passing list

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is viewed by many to be the greatest quarterback to ever play the game, as he has six Super Bowl rings, and continues to play the game at a high level, even at 42 years of age.

Not only that, Brady has been shattering records left and right throughout his career, and he broke another one during Sunday’s game against the Redskins.

Brady trailed Brett Favre for third in the NFL’s all-time passing list, needing 264 yards to get there. He did exactly that on Sunday, passing Favre on this particular play, which you can watch below.

Just another notch on TB12’s bedpost. For the record, he now only trails Peyton Manning (71,940) and Drew Brees (74,845).