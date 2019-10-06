Congratulations to Cameron Walsh for winning our UFC 243 Pick ‘Em Contest! Next Pick ‘Em action will be for UFC Fight Night: Jedrzejczyk vs Waterson on Oct 12th. Thanks for playing!

Consensus Picks

Israel Adesanya – 55%

Dan Hooker – 60%

Tai Tuivasa – 95%

Dhiego Lima – 69%

Jake Matthews – 95%

Consensus Overall Record in 2019: 88-48 (65%)



UFC 243 Pick ‘Em Results

1 Cameron Walsh 9 2 Kunal 8 2 SternFan74 8 4 Declan 7 4 Emma Vreeland 7 4 Michael J. 7 7 Brendan Malek 6 7 Dave K. 6 7 Dayna 6 7 Derek Imm 6 7 Gene Smith 6 7 Graeme Findlay 6 7 Herman Martinez 6 7 James Weise 6 15 Blake cooper 5 15 Cameron Smith 5 15 larry chaput 5 15 Mark moreno 5 15 MMAinVA 5 15 Nathan H. 5 15 Neil H. 5 15 ryanC 5 15 theJawas 5 24 Aaron Shean 4 24 Christopher Reive 4 24 Corey Heck 4 24 Isaac 4 24 ROdney 4 24 Scott Corthorne 4 24 Tamieka Garcia 4 31 Brandon Kaplan 3 31 Gary C 3 31 Glen Purvis 3 31 Jared storey 3 31 Robert Oakes 3 31 Sam Keary 3 31 Steve Risk 3 31 The MMA Manifesto 3 39 Abdalla Shamil 2 39 Daniel Sansone 2 39 Eric McIntosh 2 39 Vic Rattanasithy 2

2019 Overall Top Ten

1 Nathan H. 174 2 Brandon Kaplan 162 2 Herman Martinez 162 4 Michael J. 160 5 Dave K. 158 5 MMAinVA 158 7 Derek Imm 155 8 Cameron Walsh 150 8 Sternfan74 150 10 Neil H. 148

