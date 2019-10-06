UFC 243 Pick ‘Em Results

MMA Manifesto

ufc 243 pick 'em contest

By October 6, 2019

By: |

Congratulations to Cameron Walsh for winning our UFC 243  Pick ‘Em Contest!  Next Pick ‘Em action will be for UFC Fight Night: Jedrzejczyk vs Waterson on Oct 12th. Thanks for playing!

 

Consensus Picks

Israel Adesanya – 55%
Dan Hooker – 60%
Tai Tuivasa – 95%
Dhiego Lima – 69%
Jake Matthews – 95%

Consensus Overall Record in 2019: 88-48 (65%)

 


1 Cameron Walsh 9
2 Kunal 8
2 SternFan74 8
4 Declan 7
4 Emma Vreeland 7
4 Michael J. 7
7 Brendan Malek 6
7 Dave K. 6
7 Dayna 6
7 Derek Imm 6
7 Gene Smith 6
7 Graeme Findlay 6
7 Herman Martinez 6
7 James Weise 6
15 Blake cooper 5
15 Cameron Smith 5
15 larry chaput 5
15 Mark moreno 5
15 MMAinVA 5
15 Nathan H. 5
15 Neil H. 5
15 ryanC 5
15 theJawas 5
24 Aaron Shean 4
24 Christopher Reive 4
24 Corey Heck 4
24 Isaac 4
24 ROdney 4
24 Scott Corthorne 4
24 Tamieka Garcia 4
31 Brandon Kaplan 3
31 Gary C 3
31 Glen Purvis 3
31 Jared storey 3
31 Robert Oakes 3
31 Sam Keary 3
31 Steve Risk 3
31 The MMA Manifesto 3
39 Abdalla Shamil 2
39 Daniel Sansone 2
39 Eric McIntosh 2
39 Vic Rattanasithy 2

 

2019 Overall Top Ten

1 Nathan H. 174
2 Brandon Kaplan 162
2 Herman Martinez 162
4 Michael J. 160
5 Dave K. 158
5 MMAinVA 158
7 Derek Imm 155
8 Cameron Walsh 150
8 Sternfan74 150
10 Neil H. 148

 

