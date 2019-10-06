Congratulations to Cameron Walsh for winning our UFC 243 Pick ‘Em Contest! Next Pick ‘Em action will be for UFC Fight Night: Jedrzejczyk vs Waterson on Oct 12th. Thanks for playing!
Consensus Picks
Israel Adesanya – 55%
Dan Hooker – 60%
Tai Tuivasa – 95%
Dhiego Lima – 69%
Jake Matthews – 95%
Consensus Overall Record in 2019: 88-48 (65%)
UFC 243 Pick ‘Em Results
|1
|Cameron Walsh
|9
|2
|Kunal
|8
|2
|SternFan74
|8
|4
|Declan
|7
|4
|Emma Vreeland
|7
|4
|Michael J.
|7
|7
|Brendan Malek
|6
|7
|Dave K.
|6
|7
|Dayna
|6
|7
|Derek Imm
|6
|7
|Gene Smith
|6
|7
|Graeme Findlay
|6
|7
|Herman Martinez
|6
|7
|James Weise
|6
|15
|Blake cooper
|5
|15
|Cameron Smith
|5
|15
|larry chaput
|5
|15
|Mark moreno
|5
|15
|MMAinVA
|5
|15
|Nathan H.
|5
|15
|Neil H.
|5
|15
|ryanC
|5
|15
|theJawas
|5
|24
|Aaron Shean
|4
|24
|Christopher Reive
|4
|24
|Corey Heck
|4
|24
|Isaac
|4
|24
|ROdney
|4
|24
|Scott Corthorne
|4
|24
|Tamieka Garcia
|4
|31
|Brandon Kaplan
|3
|31
|Gary C
|3
|31
|Glen Purvis
|3
|31
|Jared storey
|3
|31
|Robert Oakes
|3
|31
|Sam Keary
|3
|31
|Steve Risk
|3
|31
|The MMA Manifesto
|3
|39
|Abdalla Shamil
|2
|39
|Daniel Sansone
|2
|39
|Eric McIntosh
|2
|39
|Vic Rattanasithy
|2
2019 Overall Top Ten
|1
|Nathan H.
|174
|2
|Brandon Kaplan
|162
|2
|Herman Martinez
|162
|4
|Michael J.
|160
|5
|Dave K.
|158
|5
|MMAinVA
|158
|7
|Derek Imm
|155
|8
|Cameron Walsh
|150
|8
|Sternfan74
|150
|10
|Neil H.
|148
