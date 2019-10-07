Combat

Fight of the Day: Dan Gable vs. Larry Owings

Fight of the Day: Dan Gable vs. Larry Owings

Combat

Fight of the Day: Dan Gable vs. Larry Owings

By October 7, 2019

By: |

 

Date: March 28, 1970
Card: 1970 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships
Championship(s): NCAA 142lb Championship
Venue: McGaw Memorial Hall
Location: Evanston, Illinois

 

Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar, Updates

Stream Live Sports With ESPN+

ESPN+ Free Trial!

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More Combat
Home