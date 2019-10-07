Look: No one showed up to Rays' first playoff game at Tropicana Field

The Tampa Bay Rays hosted their first playoff game of the season at Tropicana Field on Monday night, in Game 3 of the American League Division Series, which was great.

However, the problem was that not many fans were there to watch the game.

It’s possible that that was because the game was scheduled for a 1 p.m. ET start time, which is tough for those that have day jobs, but still, it was the team’s first playoff game of their 2019 campaign, and yet the stands were fairly empty.

Astros vs Rays. Playoff game. Here’s what the crowd looks like in St. Pete’s. Just put the damn team in Montreal already. pic.twitter.com/gYylU1TiQV — Sid Seixeiro (@Sid_Seixeiro) October 7, 2019

Jeez. Plenty of empty seats were available for fans at the Trop, apparently.