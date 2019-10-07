On the Road Again ... Eagles gear up for three-city tour

Thank you, NFL schedule masters… for the opportunity to visit Minneapolis, Dallas and Buffalo in three consecutive weekends in October. How thoughtful of you, knowing how much Eagles fans love to travel. Oh, you say, you were leaving those weekends open in Philly out of respect for baseball playoffs and World Series games which were sure to happen? Ooops, I guess the Phillies didn’t get the memo.

Anyway, we start our tour in beautiful Minneapolis, with the fall foliage there at its peak.

Here’s a thumbnail sketch of our first opponent on the road tour provided by Eric Smith of Vikings.com:

(The Vikings are 3-2 after Sunday’s win against the Giants, having alternated wins and losses through five games in 2019. Sunday marks the fourth straight season, including the playoffs, that Minnesota and Philadelphia have met. The previous three meetings have been in Philadelphia.)

Passing: Kirk Cousins produced his best game of the season — and one of his top overall games with Minnesota — as he made plays all over the field against the Giants.

Cousins completed 22 of 27 passes for 306 yards with a pair of touchdowns and no interceptions against New York, earning a passer rating of 138.6. That mark is seventh-highest of his career in games that Cousins has started. He also ended a streak of nine straight games without a 300-yard passing effort, which was the longest streak of his career.

Cousins has completed 86 of 126 passes (68.3 percent) for 1,041 yards with five touchdowns and two interceptions through five games. He has a passer rating of an even 100.0.