Sacramento Kings team plane struck by lightning returning from India

The Sacramento Kings recently played a few preseason games in India, but the scariest moment from the trip actually happened on their flight home.

Kings owner Vivek Ranadive was traveling home on a plane, along with a few staffers and front-office executives, as well as some media members. On the way back home, though, the plane was scheduled to refuel in England. Just before landing there, though, the plane was actually struck by lightning, according to the Sacramento Bee.

“When we landed [in England] the airplane underwent inspection,” Kings senior vice president of communications Joelle Terry said. “No damage was found and we have been cleared for takeoff.”

Scary moment as Kings private jet hit by lighting before landing for layover in England in return home from India trip. Don’t worry @drake fans, it wasn’t the rapper’s plane the players and coaching staff is using. Actually plane @bgoodvlade, @Vivek and remaining staff & media on — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) October 6, 2019

Glad to hear everyone is OK.