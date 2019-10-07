The Weekend Bulletin

A quick snapshot at the weekend that was.
Biggest Upset: Sergey Spivak +240 over Tai Tuivasa
Notable New Champions:
- WBA Intercontinental Junior Welterweight Champion: Ivan
- Baranchyk
- IBF World Middleweight Champion: Gennady Golovkin
- IBO World Middleweight Champion: Gennady Golovkin
- UFC Middleweight Champion: Israel Adesanya
- WBO Intercontinental Junior Bantamweight Champion: Jarico O’Quinn
- Fight To Win Lightweight No-Gi Champion: Augusto Tanquinho Mendes
- Fight To Win Masters Welterweight Champion: Vitor Oliveira
A Few Storylines Going Forward:
- EsGGGape: The matchup that got him stripped of his world championship when he wouldn’t take it on happened on Saturday, and I can see why he avoided it. Sergiy Derevyanchenko gave Gennady Golovkin all he could handle, and on scores of 115-112, 115-112, and 114-113, GGG is the new and once again, IBF Middleweight Champion of this world. What’s next? Well, I know that the version of Gennady that came out on Saturday would get starched by Canelo, so he can probably count that dream out.
- Dickhead Sibling Attacks Dickhead’s Opponent’s Trainer: The proposed title fight between Claressa Shields and Ivana Habazin in Showtime’s main event was called off after someone, whom Shields denied was in her entourage, sucker-punched Habazin’s trainer into a bloody unconscious mess on the weigh-in floor. Thus, the unsurprising fact that the suspected assailant was not only in Shields’s crew, but was her goddamned brother, makes this even more appalling. Shields needs to really take a hard look or have an adviser clue her in to how she’s coming off lately, because public perception isn’t favorable right now.
- Consider Your Style Bent: Robert Whittaker, one of the most tactical, smart MMA fighters we’ve seen in our time decides to charge an unbelievable counter fighter like a drunk bull over and over, and kept getting his ass kicked until it was mercifully stopped in the second. Israel Adesanya is the new undisputed middleweight champion of this world after Bobby Knuckles played right into his biggest strength. Whether it was being in front of the home crowd, or the inability to solve the riddle that is Adesanya, but he looked awful.
