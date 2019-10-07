Tom Brady offers interesting take as to why Patriots are undefeated thus far

The Patriots are one of two remaining undefeated teams in the NFL, and quarterback Tom Brady has an outside-the-box take as to why.

Sunday Night Football brought a loss to the previously-undefeated Chiefs, and with the 3-0 49ers squaring off against the surging Browns on Monday, the Patriots may be the last unbeaten team heading into Week 6.

That’s because they’ve been getting extra sleep — at least according to Brady, who believes the 1 p.m. start games have been aiding players’ recovery.

Brady on the @GregHillWEEI Show this morning. Says it’s helped to have as many 1 p.m. games as they’ve had through the first five weeks of the season. Good night’s sleep. Makes it easier to recover, get back to work quickly. — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) October 7, 2019

It’s a good point, as the early start times allows players to get on a schedule that they can stick to, pertaining to recovery, treatment, nutrition and practice.