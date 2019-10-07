NFL

Tom Brady offers interesting take as to why Patriots are undefeated thus far

Tom Brady offers interesting take as to why Patriots are undefeated thus far

NFL

Tom Brady offers interesting take as to why Patriots are undefeated thus far

By October 7, 2019

By: |

The Patriots are one of two remaining undefeated teams in the NFL, and quarterback Tom Brady has an outside-the-box take as to why.

Sunday Night Football brought a loss to the previously-undefeated Chiefs, and with the 3-0 49ers squaring off against the surging Browns on Monday, the Patriots may be the last unbeaten team heading into Week 6.

That’s because they’ve been getting extra sleep — at least according to Brady, who believes the 1 p.m. start games have been aiding players’ recovery.

It’s a good point, as the early start times allows players to get on a schedule that they can stick to, pertaining to recovery, treatment, nutrition and practice.

NFL, Patriots, Promoted

Stream Live Sports With ESPN+

ESPN+ Free Trial!

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More NFL
Home