MLB

Aroldis Chapman injures pitching hand celebrating, popping champagne in locker room

Aroldis Chapman injures pitching hand celebrating, popping champagne in locker room

MLB

Aroldis Chapman injures pitching hand celebrating, popping champagne in locker room

By October 8, 2019

By: |

Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman currently has a large bandage on his hand, and the reason behind that isn’t one you’d expect.

Chapman reportedly injured his left (pitching) hand celebrating after the team defeated the Twins in Game 3 of the American League Division Series on Monday night — thus pulling off the series sweep.

The Yankees flamethrower told the New York Post he hit his hand on a bottle while celebrating.

“I was just celebrating and everyone was jumping around,” Chapman told the Post. “I got hit with a bottle, but it’s fine.”

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said he actually even bumped into Chapman’s bandaged hand.

“I saw it when he walked by,” Cashman told NJ.com. “It’s a question on my mind. You know what he did? He gave me a fist-bump with the wrap on his wrist. So, I was like, what’s that? But they were all going out on the field and he had a huge smile on his face. So I have no answer as to what that is. But I fist-bumped it.”

The Yankees await the winner of the Astros-Rays series.

MLB, Promoted, Yankees

Stream Live Sports With ESPN+

ESPN+ Free Trial!

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More MLB
Home