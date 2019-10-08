Bellator 229 Fighter Salaries

Bellator 229 went down last weekend in Cali, and middleweight Anatoly Tokov led the pay parade.
Here are the fighter payouts, released by the California State Athletic Commission.
Anatoly Tokov: $107,526 ($53,763 to show, $53,763 win bonus)
Goiti Yamauchi: $52,000 ($26,000 to show, $26,000 win bonus)
Lorenz Larkin: $60,000
Andrey Koreshkov: $48,000
Derek Anderson: $46,000 ($23,000 to show, $23,000 win bonus)
Saad Awad: $40,000
Keri Melendez: $30,000
Vladamir Tokov: $26,000 ($13,000 to show, $13,000 win bonus)
Guilherme Bomba: $25,000
Joey Davis: $25,000
Tony Johnson: $20,000
Salim Mukhidinov: $20,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus)
Johnny Eblen: $20,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus)
Joe Schilling: $15,000
Jordan Newman: $12,000 ($6,000 to show, $6,000 win bonus)
Adel Altamini: $12,000
Hracho Darpinyan: $10,000
Mauricio Alonso: $10,000
Many Polk: $7,000
Jay Jay Wilson: $3,000 ($1,500 to show, $1,500 win bonus)
Jeff Peterson: $3,000
Kelvin Gentapanan: $2,400 ($1,200 to show, $1,200 win bonus)
Brandon Hastings: $2,000
Jorge Juarez: $1,500
Sunni Imhotap: $1,200
Riley Miller: $1,200
Comments