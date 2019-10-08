76ers

Ben Simmons drains first-ever NBA three-pointer, goes nuts celebrating

By October 8, 2019

76ers point guard Ben Simmons has reportedly been working on his outside shot, and it showed in Tuesday’s preseason game against the Guangzhou Long-Lions.

Simmons has been tearing teams apart with his dribble-drive since entering the league, but the knock on him is that he doesn’t have an outside shot to respect. In fact, he had never drained a three-pointer in an NBA game.

…Until Tuesday, that is.

Simmons stepped up and absolutely drained a three-pointer during the exhibition contest, and he went nuts celebrating with his teammates afterward.

That’s it — just hand the Sixers the title now.

