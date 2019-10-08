Ben Simmons drains first-ever NBA three-pointer, goes nuts celebrating

76ers point guard Ben Simmons has reportedly been working on his outside shot, and it showed in Tuesday’s preseason game against the Guangzhou Long-Lions.
Simmons has been tearing teams apart with his dribble-drive since entering the league, but the knock on him is that he doesn’t have an outside shot to respect. In fact, he had never drained a three-pointer in an NBA game.
…Until Tuesday, that is.
Simmons stepped up and absolutely drained a three-pointer during the exhibition contest, and he went nuts celebrating with his teammates afterward.
That’s it — just hand the Sixers the title now.
