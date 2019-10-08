David Rittich and Jaroslav Halak record first two shutouts of the 2019-20 NHL season

The first two shutouts of the 2019-20 National Hockey League regular season took place on Saturday. David Rittich made 34 saves in a 3-0 Calgary Flames win over the Vancouver Canucks and Jaroslav Halak did one better as he made 35 saves in a 1-0 Boston Bruins win over the Arizona Coyotes.

Rittich made 11 saves in the first period, five saves in the second period and 18 saves in the third period in the three goal Calgary win. Two American-born Canucks led Vancouver in shots on goal as Tyler Myers of Houston, TX and Brock Boeser of Burnsville, MN had six shots each.

The Flames got one goal in each period. Elias Lindholm scored in the first period, Sean Monahan scored in the second period and Johnny Gaudreau of Salem, NJ scored in the third period. Gaudreau was involved in all three Flames goals as he had one goal and two assists. It should be noted that Gaudreau, Monahan and Lindholm all play on the Flames’ number one line.

This was Rittich’s second career National Hockey League shutout. His first came in a 1-0 Flames win over the Los Angeles Kings on November 10, 2018.

It was also the Flames’ first win of the season. They were able to bounce back nicely after losing their regular season opener by a score of 5-3 to the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday.

In Boston’s win over Arizona, Jaroslav Halak made 10 saves in the first period, 11 saves in the second period and 14 saves in the third period. Phil Kessel of Madison, WI and Clayton Keller of Chesterfield, MO led the Coyotes with five shots each.

This was Halak’s 48th career National Hockey League shutout. Since joining the NHL in 2006-07, Halak has 20 shutouts with the St. Louis Blues, 12 shutouts with the New York Islanders, nine shutouts with the Montreal Canadiens, six shutouts with the Boston Bruins and one shutout with the Washington Capitals.

Brad Marchand scored the only goal of the hockey game. It came from Patrice Bergeron with 1:19 left in the first period.

The shutout win over the Coyotes was the Bruins’ second win of the season. Their first win came in a 2-1 win over the Dallas Stars on Thursday.