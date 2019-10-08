Mika Zibanejad records first NHL hat trick of the 2019-20 regular season

Mika Zibanejad of the New York Rangers collected the first hat trick of the 2019-20 National Hockey League regular season on Saturday. Zibanejad scored thrice in the Rangers 4-1 win over the Ottawa Senators at the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario for the opening night of Hockey Night in Canada.

Zibanejad scored an even strength goal, power play goal and shorthanded goal in the three goal Rangers win. Zibanejad, who is a native of Huddinge, Sweden and Iranian descent, opened the scoring with his second goal of the season on the power play from Chris Kreider of Boxford, MA and Jacob Trouba of Rochester, MI at 6:04 of the first period.

After Brady Tkachuk of Scottsdale, AZ tied the game for the Senators at 12:14 of the first period, Ziabanejad scored the game winning goal for the Rangers at 9:53 of the second period with an even strength marker from Artemi Panarin and Pavel Buchnevich. Zibanejad then scored shorthanded at 12:07 of the second period from Brendan Smith to put the Rangers up 3-1.

In the third period, Zibanejad notched his fourth point of the game with an assist on a goal by Panarin. The power play marker put the Rangers up 4-1.

Zibanejad is off to a marvelous start for the Rangers. New York has only played two games, but Zibanejad already has eight points. He originally had one goal and three assists for four points in a 6-4 win over the Winnipeg Jets on Friday.

It should also be noted that Zibanejad already has two shorthanded points. In addition to his shorthanded goal against the Senators, Zibanejad had a shorthanded assist on goal by Smith against the Jets.

In other Rangers and Senators news, the Rangers traded left winger Vladislav Namestnikov to the Senators for prospect Nick Ebert and a fourth round draft pick in the 2021 National Hockey League Entry Draft on Monday. The Senators become Namestnikov’s third National Hockey League team as he also played with the Tampa Bay Lightning. In 78 games last season, Namestnikov had 11 goals and 20 assists for 31 points with New York.