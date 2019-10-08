Buccaneers

OJ Howard makes sick one-handed catch in stands at Rays game (Video)

By October 8, 2019

Bucs tight end OJ Howard hit up Game 4 of the American League Division Series at Tropicana Field on Tuesday night, and it wasn’t long until he made his presence felt.

Howard plays his trade with his hands, mostly, either blocking, or being one of the best pass-catching tight ends in the NFL.

As such, it wasn’t a huge surprise when he made a sick, highlight-reel type of play on Tuesday night — although this time it wasn’t on the field, but rather in the stands.

A foul ball cam hurtling his way, and Howard reached out with just one hand to make a sick snag.

Great hands.

