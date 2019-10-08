Browns

Olivier Vernon caught punching Jimmy Garoppolo on field during game (Video)

By October 8, 2019

By:

Browns defensive end Olivier Vernon tried to sneak in a cheap shot during Monday’s game, and he actually got away with it, but it didn’t take long for the Internet detectives to catch him red-handed.

49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was seen attempting to throw a block on an end-around in the first quarter of the game, with Vernon attempting to track down the ball carrier. However, rather than just running through him, Vernon elected to punch Jimmy G in the face instead.

Here’s a more clear screenshot of the punch in question.

No penalty was called on the play, but Vernon will likely be hearing from the league in the form of a fine later on this week.

