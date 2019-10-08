Rob Gronkowski hired as NFL analyst by FOX Sports

Rob Gronkowski will soon be returning to football minus the helmet and shoulder pads.

Fox Sports announced on Tuesday that the former Patriots tight end will be joining the network as an NFL analyst. Coincidentally, Gronkowski’s debut takes place this Thursday night on the pregame show ahead of New England taking on the New York Giants.

“I’m extremely excited to be joining FOX Sports,” Gronkowski said in a statement. “For the past 25 years, they’ve offered viewers top-notch NFL programming from the field to the booth to the studio. Their deep talent roster is unmatched, which was important for me as I embark on this new chapter in my life because I’ll be able to learn from the best in the business.”

This doesn’t rule out Gronkowski re-joining the Patriots on the field, though. As many have been quick to point out, Jay Cutler was expected to become an analyst for FOX in 2017 before returning to football to play for the Dolphins.

Gronkowski should have no trouble entertaining folks on TV, but we’ll see if he gets the itch to come back to playing.