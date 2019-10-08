Sam Darnold finally cleared to play, will start against Cowboys

After trotting out second- and third-string quarterbacks for the past three games, the Jets might finally have some semblance of an offense with Sam Darnold returning this week.

The 22-year-old signal-caller has been cleared for contact, the team announced Tuesday. He’s expected to start on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys.

Sam will start Sunday against Dallas.#DALvsNYJ | #TakeFlight — New York Jets (@nyjets) October 8, 2019

Darnold, who was diagnosed with mononucleosis four weeks ago, hasn’t played since the season opener. He said he felt well enough to play last week, but an enlarged spleen gave him, and the team, some concern.

In Darnold’s absence, New York’s offense has accounted for just nine points in the past three games. Points will be even tougher to come by on Sunday against a Cowboys defense that has held opponents to 18 points per game this season, but with Darnold back in the lineup, there’s at least some hope that the Jets can do better than they have without him.