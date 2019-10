Tuesday's Viewing Picks

All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Men’s

Pac-12 Basketball Media Day — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

All ACC: Operation Basketball — ACC Network, 9 p.m.

College Football

BTN Live: Football Coaches Press Conferences — Big Ten Network, 11:30 a.m.

BTN Live: Football Coaches Press Conferences — Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

The Journey: Big Ten Football — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

College Football 150: The American Game — ESPN, 7 p.m.

SEC Inside: Vanderbilt at Mississippi — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

Forward Progress: The Integration of SEC Football — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Saturdays in the South: A History of SEC Football: Part Six: 1990-1999 — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

College Soccer

Men’s

Wake Forest vs. High Point — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Golf

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

School of Golf: Chapter 25: Calling All Ages — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Golf Advisor Round Trip: The Bahamas — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Gymnastics

World Artistic Gymnastics Championships, Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle, Stuttgart, Germany

Women’s Team Final — NBCSN, 8:30 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show — ESPNews, midnight

MLB Postseason

American League Division Series

Game 4, Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, FL

Houston Astros at Tampa Bay Rays — FS1, 8:07 p.m. (Houston leads series 2-1)

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB on FS1 Pregame — FS1, 7 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

MLB on FS1 Postgame — FS1, 11 p.m.

MLB Tonight: Division Series — MLB Network, 11 p.m.

Baseball Tonight — ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

NASCAR

The Dale Jr. Download — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA Preseason

NBA Japan Games, Saitama Super Arena, Saitama, Japan

Houston vs. Toronto — NBA TV/Sportsnet (East/Ontario/West/Pacific), 6 a.m.

Guangzhou Long-Lions at Philadelphia — NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Miami — Fox Sports Sun, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Oklahoma City — ESPN/NBA TV Canada, 8 p.m.

Denver at Portland — ESPN/NBA TV Canada, 10:30 p.m.

The Jump live from Communist China — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Indiana Pacers Team Preview — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

New Orleans Pelicans Team Preview — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

Houston Rockets Team Preview — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn Nets Team Preview — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 10 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

Inside the NFL: 2019 Week 5 — Showtime, 9 p.m.

NHL

Carolina at Florida — Fox Sports Carolinas/Fox Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Washington — ESPN+/Fox Sports Southwest/NBC Sports Washington, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at New York Islanders — Sportsnet Oilers/MSG Plus, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Pittsburgh — TSN3/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Detroit — Fox Sports Prime Ticket/Fox Sports Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at Nashville — NBCSN, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Calgary — Fox Sports West/Sportsnet West, 9 p.m.

Boston at Vegas — ESPN+/NESN/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 10 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet 360/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central Tonight — Sportsnet 360, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Live — NBCSN, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 10:45 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Los Angeles at Calgary/Boston at Vegas Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly: Boston at Vegas Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

Rugby

Rugby World Cup

Pool C, Kumagaya Rugby Stadium, Saitama Prefecture, Kumagaya City, Japan

Argentina vs. United States — NBCSN, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Rugby World Cup Pre-Match — NBCSN, 11:45 p.m.

Pool D, Oita Stadium, Oita Prefecture, Japan

Wales vs. Fiji — NBCSN, 5:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Soccer

Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.

The Turkish League Hour — beIN Sports, 6:30 p.m.

Ligue 1 Highlights Show — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Fútbol Club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/B/R Live, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 p.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest.)/Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Sport Today — BBC World News, 12:45 p.m.

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Will Cain Show — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

High Noon — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Cheddar Esports — Cheddar, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Fair Game With Kristine Leahy — FS1, 5:30 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Cheddar Esports — Cheddar, 8 p.m.

SEC Featured — SEC Network, 8:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 10:30 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Tennis

ATP Tour

Shanghai Masters, Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena, Shanghai, Communist China

2nd Round — Tennis Channel, 6:30 a.m.

Center Court: Shanghai Masters (ATP)/Tianjin Open (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 11 p.m.

WNBA Finals

Game 4, Mohegan Sun Arena, Mohegan Sun Casino & Resort, Uncasville, CT

Washington Mystics at Connecticut Sun — ESPN2, 8 p.m. (Washington leads series 2-1)