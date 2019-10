Wednesday Viewing Picks

All Times Eastern

Boxing

PBC Collection: Santa Cruz vs. Mares — FS1, 10 p.m.

College Football

Week 7

Appalachian State at Louisiana-Lafayette — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

BYU Football With Kalani Sitake — BYUtv, noon

College Football Live — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

Marty & McGee — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 7:30 p.m.

ACC Traditions: Georgia Tech — ACC Network, 9 p.m.

24/7 College Football: Penn State Nittany Lions — HBO, 10 p.m.

College Soccer

Men’s

Indiana vs. Kentucky — FS1, 7 p.m.

Women’s

North Carolina State at Virginia — ACC Regional/Fox Sports Net, 7 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Georgia Tech at Clemson — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Northwestern — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Mississippi State at Alabama — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Texas at Kansas State — Fox Sports Net, 8 p.m.

Mississippi at Missouri — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Illinois — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

Baylor at Iowa State — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Golf

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

PGA Tour Champions Learning Center: Bernhard Langer — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Inside the PGA Tour — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Tommy’s Honour — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

Gymnastics

FIG World Artistic Gymnastics Championships, Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle, Stuttgart, Germany

Men’s Team Final — Olympic Channel, 7:45 a.m.

MLB Postseason

National League Division Series

Game 5, SunTrust Park, Atlanta, GA

St. Louis Cardinals at Atlanta Braves — TBS, 5:07 p.m. (series tied 2-2)

Game 5, Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

Washington Nationals at Los Angeles Dodgers — TBS, 8:37 p.m. (series tied 2-2)

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 3 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Postseason Pre-Game Show — TBS, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 8 p.m.

MLB Tonight: Division Series — MLB Network, 11 p.m.

The Postseason Show — TBS, 11:30 p.m.

Baseball Tonight — ESPN2, midnight

NASCAR

NASCAR America: Motormouths — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA Preseason

Dallas at Detroit — Fox Sports Southwest/Fox Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

Guangzhou Long-Lions at Washington — NBC Sports Washington, 7 p.m.

Miami at Charlotte — Fox Sports Sun, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Atlanta — Fox Sports Florida/Fox Sports Southeast, 7:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Chicago — ESPN/NBA TV Canada/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

Utah at Milwaukee — AT&T Sports Rocky Mountain/Fox Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

San Antonio Spurs Team Preview — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

Dallas Mavericks Team Preview — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

Toronto Raptors Team Preview — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia 76ers Team Preview — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers Team Preview — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

Houston Rockets Team Preview — NBA TV, 8:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL: The Grind: 2019 Week 5 — Epix, 9 p.m.

NFL Films Presents: Here’s the Catch — FS1, 9 p.m.

NFL Turning Point: 2019 Week 5 — FS1, 9:30 p.m.

NHL

Wednesday Night Hockey, KeyBank Center, Buffalo, NY

Montreal at Buffalo — Sportsnet/RDS/MSG Western New York, 7 p.m.

Wednesday Night Hockey

New Jersey at Philadelphia — NBCSN/TVA Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vancouver — NBCSN/Sportsnet Pacific, 10 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet 360/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Live — NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.

Hockey Central Tonight — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, midnight

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

On the Fly — NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Rugby

Rugby World Cup

Pool D, Oita Stadium, Oita Prefecture, Japan

Wales vs. Fiji — NBCSN, 5:30 a.m.

Soccer

Men’s International Friendly, Westfalenstadion, Dortmund, Germany

Germany vs. Argentina — UniMás/TUDN, 2:30 p.m.

USL Championship

Hartford Athletic vs. Birmingham Legion — ESPNews, 8 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.

La Liga Smartbank Highlights — beIN Sports, 6 p.m.

ESPN FC: Euro Qualifiers Match Week Preview Show — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

This Is Paris — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Fútbol Club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

La Liga World — beIN Sports, 8 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/B/R Live, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 p.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest)/Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Sport Today — BBC World News, 12:45 p.m.

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Will Cain Show — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

High Noon — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Cheddar Esports — Cheddar, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Fair Game With Kristine Leahy: Jozy Altidore — FS1, 5:30 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 5:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

B1G Women’s Sports Report — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

Cheddar Esports — Cheddar, 8 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt– ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Tennis

ATP Tour

Shanghai Masters, Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena, Shanghai, Communist China

Round of 16 — Tennis Channel, 6:30 a.m.

Center Court: Shanghai Masters (ATP)/Tianjin Open (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 11 p.m.