Yankees offense was simply better than the Twins in the ALDS

The New York Yankees and Minnesota Twins won with the home run all season long in 2019. The Twins led Major League Baseball with 307 blasts, while the Yankees were second with 306 dingers.

Heading into the American League Divisional Series, fans expected to see a continuation of home runs by both teams in the playoffs. As the series concluded on Monday night from Minnesota, the Yankees and Twins averaged more home runs than games played. The Yankees had five home runs (average of 1.6666 home runs per game) and the Twins had four home runs (average of 1.333 home runs per game).

However if you take a look at the complete numbers from the series, the Yankees offense was significantly better in the three game sweep. The Yankees batters had a team batting average of .293, with an on base percentage of .403 and a slugging percentage of .525. Those numbers were in contrast to the Twins, who had a team batting average of .218, on base percentage of only .301 and a slugging percentage of .396.

After solid regular seasons, the Twins got a combined total of one hit from Miguel Sano, Max Kepler and Jonathan Schoop combined. The Yankees had five batters who batted .300 or better as Gleyber Torres batted .417, Didi Gregorius batted .400, Aaron Judge of Linden, CA and Cameron Maybin of Asheville, NC were both at .333 and Edwin Encarnacion was at .308.

Torres was spectacular offensively and defensively in the series. He led the Yankees with five runs scored, five hits, three doubles and 11 total bases. In the fifth inning of game three, Torres made a great defensive stop on a ground ball by Eddie Rosario to end the inning.

The Yankees won the three game series by scores of 10-4, 8-2 and 5-1 in outscoring the Twins 23-7. Their next opponent in the American League Championship Series will either be the Tampa Bay Rays or Houston Astros. The Astros currently lead the ALDS two games to one with game four in Tampa Bay on Tuesday.