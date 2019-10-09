Knicks

Knicks players defend organization over Kevin Durant's criticism

By October 9, 2019

A lot has changed in the past year, as there was a time when many predicted Kevin Durant would sign with the Knicks in free agency, along with Kyrie Irving.

Well, KD did indeed land in New York, but instead chose to go to the Knicks.

Not only that, he recently threw some shade at the Knicks, indicating that players simply don’t want to go there, and gave some cogent reasons as to why.

It didn’t take a few Knicks players long to respond, though, possibly with a nudge from the organization.

Head coach David Fizdale had something to say about it as well.

 

Can’t wait to see the Nets and Knicks square off this season.

