Look: Sad Clayton Kershaw becomes instant meme after blowing playoff game

TDodgers longtime ace pitcher Clayton Kershaw is one of the most dominant lefties of this generation, and he’s about as consistent as they come.

Unless he’s pitching in the postseason, that is.

Kershaw has shown the ability to dominate the regular season, but then, for whatever reason, he morphs into a subpar pitcher in October and beyond — when it counts. His postseason struggles have even given birth to the “Playoff Kershaw” moniker, as he has a 9-11 record in those games, with a 4.33 ERA.

He sure didn’t do anything to silence that narrative in Game 5 of the National League Division Series against the Nationals, either. Kershaw entered the game with two outs in the bottom of the seventh in relief, and he recorded a strikeout. The next inning, however, featured quite the opposite — as he began it by giving up back-to-back homers.

Playoff Kershaw has entered the chat. pic.twitter.com/slL20ZNEK2 — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) October 10, 2019

He was pulled from the game, as the contest was tied at three runs apiece. But not before giving us this reaction on the mound.

Kershaw looked like he was going to puke. pic.twitter.com/SSLcotTd6H — Cork Gaines (@CorkGaines) October 10, 2019

Kershaw then made his way to the dugout and put his head in his hands in disgust.

The memes followed soon after.

Ouch.