The Betting Window for October 11-13

Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice, and you too can afford an absolute virtuoso for 162 games spanning April to October, and your one-eyed cousin when it turns late.

As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.

Let’s make some cashola.

Jessica McCaskill -1200 over Erica Anabella Farias ($20)

Mackenzie Dern -150 over Amanda Ribas ($20)

Cub Swanson +135 over Kron Gracie ($5)

Dmitry Bivol -3500 over Lenin Castillo ($50)

Eryk Anders -155 over Gerald Meerschaert ($5)

I’m coming in heavy on Dern, and unfortunately, so is she, probably.

Meerschaert lives and dies by the submission, and while Anders’s sub game won’t earn him the win, his defense, strength, and well-rounded ability means he’ll be able to defend enough and let his heavy hands take him to a win.

Last Week: $ -23.29

Year To Date: $ -186.34

-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.