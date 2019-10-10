A returning Ketlen Vieira to face Irene Aldana at UFC 245

Put to the side in favor of “more established” fighters within her division, Ketlin Vieira is looking for her moment to shine. After injuries delayed her path, Vieira is looking to get back on track against Irene Aldana at UFC 245.

The bantamweight fight was first announced by Milenio.

The 28-year-old Vieira (10-0) is 4-0 in the UFC. Her last fight was a split decision win over Cat Zingano at UFC 222. That was in March 2018. She has been out of competition due to a knee injury. Since then, Amanda Nunes has become a two-division champion in bantamweight and featherweight.

Aldana (11-5) is 4-3 in the UFC and 4-1 in her last five fights. She is coming off of a unanimous decision win over Vanessa Melo back in September at UFC Fight Night 159.

Both are in an interesting position here. Vieira is ranked second in the UFC’s bantamweight rankings while Aldana is ranked eighth. A win by the latter should propel her up the list, given the lack of contenders and the long list of fighters that Nunes has already beaten. Vieira can finally secure her spot as the next woman up with a win here.

UFC 245 will be taking place on December 14 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV. This contest is perfectly timed, as one of the main events of the card will be Nunes v. Germaine de Randamie for the Bantamweight Title.