Giants hilariously block own punt, Chase Winovich returns for first career TD (Video)

The New York Giants simply can’t get out of their own way, and a showdown in Foxboro with the defending champion Patriots certainly wasn’t the time they’d get it together on both sides of the ball.

New York squared off against New England on limited rest for the Week 6 Thursday Night Football matchup, and it was listed as 17-point underdogs as a result.

Unfortunately for the Giants, games involve all three phases, and they screwed up one of them big time. The G-Men lined up to punt in the first half of the game, but linebacker Nate Stupar blocked the punt of his own teammate, Riley Dixon. It was rookie linebacker Chase Winovich’s gain, as he scooped it up and ran it in for a touchdown.

WINOVICH GETS HIS FIRST NFL TD 🔥 pic.twitter.com/EMhO2RrLIl — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) October 11, 2019

Too funny.