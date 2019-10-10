Look: Justin Verlander's supermodel wife Kate Upton recreates famous SI cover at game

Supermodel Kate Upton has broken the Internet a number of times with some hot photos, and she went viral again on Thursday night, with her husband’s team facing elimination in a pivotal showdown at Minute Maid Park.

Astros veteran pitcher Justin Verlander got lit up in Game 4 of the American League Division Series at Tropicana Field, so a lot of pressure was on teammate Gerrit Cole in Game 5 on Thursday night. He delivered — in a big way — holding the Rays to one run in eight innings of work, leading to a 6-1 victory.

As for Upton, she teamed up with Cole’s beautiful wife, Amy, and the two replicated Gerrit and Justin’s famous Sports Illustrated cover photos while at the game, as you can see below.

Here are a few more photos of JV and Kate (via Upton’s Instagram).

A true sports power couple for sure.