Odell Beckham Jr. admits he's 'frustrated' over lack of targets

Odell Beckham Jr. has been attempting to transition from being the No. 1 playmaker in New York, and one of a few stars in Cleveland, and he’s still not adjusted to it, apparently.

OBJ saw only six targets — the same number as fellow receiver Jarvis Landry — in Monday’s blowout loss to the 49ers, and he’d apparently like to see the ball come his way more than that.

He enjoyed double-digit targets in nearly every game he was healthy with the Giants, but the Browns have some other playmakers, as well as a healthy mix of the run game as well. Still, OBJ would like to see more targets going forward.

“Anytime we lose and I don’t feel like I did anything to help win the game, I’m gonna be frustrated,” Beckham said. “That’s just the bottom line; I have winning in my heart, and I hate to lose.”

#Browns Odell Beckham Jr admits he gets frustrated when he can’t contribute in a loss pic.twitter.com/wAUMGagPAX — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) October 10, 2019

Anyone who had Week 6 in the OBJ-first-complaint pool just won some money.