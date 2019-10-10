The boxing world provides well wishes to Errol Spence Jr. following car crash

Early this morning, IBF and WBC Welterweight Champion Errol Spence Jr. was involved in a car crash in Dallas. Going higher than the recommended speed limit, Spence’s car went over the center median and flipped five times.
Fox 4 is able to report that Spence (26-0) is in intensive care but is expected to live. His family is currently with him, ready to receive an update on his condition. Prior to the accident, the 29-year-old can be seen on his Instagram with his friends, enjoying life.
Everyone is hoping the best for the Long Islander, including his boxing family. Several personalities from the sport posted on social media their reactions to the news. Shawn Porter, the man who Spence recently beat via split decision, was one of the first to wish Spence a speedy recovery.
Several other figures wishing Spence well include Mann Pacquiao, Terence Crawford, Crystina Poncher and Teddy Atlas, just to name a few.
