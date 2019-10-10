The boxing world provides well wishes to Errol Spence Jr. following car crash

Early this morning, IBF and WBC Welterweight Champion Errol Spence Jr. was involved in a car crash in Dallas. Going higher than the recommended speed limit, Spence’s car went over the center median and flipped five times.

Fox 4 is able to report that Spence (26-0) is in intensive care but is expected to live. His family is currently with him, ready to receive an update on his condition. Prior to the accident, the 29-year-old can be seen on his Instagram with his friends, enjoying life.

Everyone is hoping the best for the Long Islander, including his boxing family. Several personalities from the sport posted on social media their reactions to the news. Shawn Porter, the man who Spence recently beat via split decision, was one of the first to wish Spence a speedy recovery.

Several other figures wishing Spence well include Mann Pacquiao, Terence Crawford, Crystina Poncher and Teddy Atlas, just to name a few.

My dad always tells me “this boxing thing is a part of your life but it’s not going to last forever. U still have a lot of life to live after that.” With that, I'm praying for @ErrolSpenceJr & his family because he has a lot of life to live and I pray he recovers quickly & fully. — ShowtimeShawn Porter (@ShowtimeShawnP) October 10, 2019

Praying for you champ @ErrolSpenceJr get well we fighters I know you will💪🏿💪🏿 — Terence Crawford (@terencecrawford) October 10, 2019

On behalf of the entire PBC Family, we send our thoughts, prayers and well-wishes to @ErrolSpenceJr and his family at this time. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/4FXN1YuLiN — PBC (@premierboxing) October 10, 2019

Damn, waking up to this new on Errol Spence. Reading that it’s non-life threatening injuries from the accident. Thank God. Praying for him to make a full recovery. Life is bigger than sports. Get well Champ 🙏🏼 — Crystina Poncher (@CrystinaPoncher) October 10, 2019

The entire Top Rank family joins the boxing community in sending our thoughts and best wishes to Errol Spence Jr. and his family. We are all in your corner. — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) October 10, 2019

A message for @ErrolSpenceJr. We’re thinking of you, and praying for you to get better. You’re going to win this fight. #errolspencejr #errolspence pic.twitter.com/B1j9ufPRR9 — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) October 10, 2019

Our thoughts are with @ErrolSpenceJr, his family and friends at this time 🙏 pic.twitter.com/sOdpnBxbeN — Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) October 10, 2019

I was literally just watching Errol Spence’s Instagram stories. He was out at a club last night with his boys. This is Terrible news. Hope he’ll be okay. Prayers up! — Raging Babe (@RagingBabe) October 10, 2019

Geez, woke up to the news of Errol Spence. I just hope he makes it through this somehow. Doesnt really matter about his career. Errol is a very decent, nice individual, with his whole life ahead of him, regardless #boxing — Steve Kim (@StevESPNKim) October 10, 2019