Watch: Reporter gets stonewalled asking Russell Westbrook, James Harden about politics in China

Rockets general manager Daryl Morey created quite a stir when he shared his support for a pro-democratic movement in Hong Kong, only to have the NBA completely renounce what he had to say.

It’s still a sketchy topic, as there’s a lot of debate about whether or not the NBA should’ve sided with Morey or not, as it sure seemed like they spoke up for China due to the financial implications behind it all.

Whatever the reason, it remains a hot-button issue, and the Rockets PR staff made sure Russell Westbrook and James Harden didn’t have to talk about it. A reporter asked the two Rockets stars about the state of politics and social justice in China, specifically if the two would comment on it, and the team shut that down quickly.

Journalist gets quickly shut down when she asked James Harden, Russell Westbrook if they would refrain from speaking out on politics/social justice after China debacle… pic.twitter.com/VkXSWo0N0s — gifdsports (@gifdsports) October 10, 2019

It’s probably not a good idea for other reporters to go down that road in the future.