Women's Title Match Added To Next Week's AEW Dynamite

A huge match has been added to next week’s AEW Dynamite on TNT. Riho will be defending her AEW Women’s Title for the first time against Britt Baker. During this week’s show, it was announced the two would square off.

Britt and Riho were victorious in tag team action earlier in the night, as they defeated Bea Priestly and Emi Sakura. That increased both Riho and Baker’s winning records.

The two have an interesting history with one another. At Fight for the Fallen Baker teamed up with Riho, losing to Bea Priestly and Shoko Nakajima. Priestly gave Baker a concussion in that match, slowing her momentum down. It opened the door for Riho to fight for the AEW Women’s Title, defeating Hikaru Shida at All Out to advance.

On the other side, Baker participated in the All Out Casino Battle Royale to determine who would face Riho. One of the final participants in the match, Priestly helped Nyla Rose take Baker out, allowing her to advance and eventually lose to Riho during the AEW Dynamite premiere.

If everything goes according to plan, Priestly could interfere in the championship match, costing Baker another shot at glory. This could result in the two going one-on-one, in a true personal bout. Whether that match would take place on a regular show or the Full Gear PPV is unknown.

AEW Dynamite takes place next week (10/16) inside the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, PA.

Here is the stacked lineup for the show:

* Chris Jericho (c) v. Darby Allin – AEW World Championship

* Riho (c) v. Britt Baker – AEW Women’s Championship

* Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta) v. SCU (Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian) – AEW World Tag Team Championship Tournament First Round Match

* Lucha Bros (Pentagon Jr. and Rey Fenix) v. Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus) – AEW World Tag Team Championship Tournament First Round Match