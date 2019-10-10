Your Weekend in Combat Sports

As always, programming is listed in EST

Friday October 11

1:30pm: Fabio Turchi vs. Tommy McCarthy/Gevorg Khatchikian vs. Matteo Signani (DAZN)

3:00pm: Jay Harris vs. Paddy Barnes/Marco McCullough vs. Viorel Simion (ESPN+)

5:30pm: UFC Live (ESPN2)

8:00pm: PFL Playoffs Prelims (ESPN+)

8:00pm: CES Boxing: Dawson vs. Grachev (UFC Fight Pass)

10:00pm: PFL Playoffs (ESPN2)

11:00pm: M-1 Global USA 3 (UFC Fight Pass)

Saturday October 12

12:30am: PFL Playoffs Post-Fight Show (ESPN+)

1:00am: RIZIN 19 ($19.99 Fite.tv)

8:00am: 2019 Super 32 (FloWrestling)

11:00am: Bellator Kickboxing 12 (Bellator App)

11:00am: Glory 69 Prelims (YouTube)

1:00pm: Glory 69 Superfight Series (UFC Fight Pass)

1:30pm: European Beatdown ($7.99 Fite.tv)

3:00pm: Josh Warrington vs. Sofiane Takoucht/Jordan McCorry vs. Zelfa Barrett (ESPN+)

3:00pm: Glory 69 (UFC Fight Pass)

4:00pm: Bellator: Milan Prelims (Bellator App)

4:00pm: Cage Warriors 108 (UFC Fight Pass)

4:00pm: NFC 121 (FloCombat)

5:00pm: UFC Fight Night Prelims (ESPN+)

5:00pm: Bellator: Milan (Bellator App)

7:00pm: Oleksandr Usyk vs. Chazz Witherspoon/Dmitry Bivol vs. Lenin Castillo (DAZN)

8:00pm: OneFC Century: Part I (OneFC App)

8:00pm: UFC Fight Night: Jedrzejczyk vs. Waterson (ESPN+)

9:00pm: Bellator 230 (DAZN/Paramount Network)

11:00pm: UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Show (ESPN+)

11:59pm: Trinity Kings 8 (UFC Fight Pass)

Sunday October 13

4:00am: OneFC Century: Part II (OneFC App)

8:00am: 2019 Super 32 (FloWrestling)

Top-10 Viewing Options: A man enduring one of the worst years in Pittsburgh sports history approaches the fight slight with much relish.

1. OneFC: Century: An absurdly loaded, all-day, two-part event celebrating OneFC’s 100th event. And when I say loaded, I’m talking four title fights, and three grand-prix finales. BONUS, it starts so early in the morning in Tokyo, that it kicks off nice and right at 8:00pm EST!

2. Oleksandr Usyk vs. Chazz Witherspoon/Dmitry Bivol vs. Lenin Castillo: THANKS A BUNDLE, SPONG!

3. UFC Fight Night: Jedrzejczyk vs. Waterson: A nervous world waits for Joanna to step on the scale and come in at a husky 137.

4. PFL Playoffs: PFL is back for a rare Friday appearence. Unfortunately, they’re going to be going head-to-head with the NFL when they go back to Thursdays.

5. Glory 69: Marat Grigorian, after his years-long chase at the Glory Lightweight championship, makes his first defense.

6. Bellator Kickboxing 12: Between Bellator KB, RIZIN, OneFC, and Glory, kickboxing/muay thai is having an enormous weekend.

7. Josh Warrington vs. Sofiane Takoucht/Jordan McCorry vs. Zelfa Barrett: ESPN’s 3:00 UK cards are something I look forward to every week. It’s nice to watch some afternoon fights while Notre Dame is disappointing me.

8. Bellator 230: Would be higher if not FOR THE GODDAMNED TAPE DELAY.

9. RIZIN 19: Rizin is its best when they’re a mixed bag of styles and fighters and novelty fights like they are here, instead of being Shooto with money.

10. 2019 Super 32: The Super 32 is really the kickoff to the high school wrestling season. It’s the best of the best.

4×5: Every week, UCS’s Luke Irwin will list his Top-5 bouts in each of the four major different combat sports that he’s looking forward to the most, regardless of any conventional criteria, merit, or logic.

KICKBOXING/MUAY THAI

5. Atomweight Bout: Ekaterina Vandaryeva (58-7) vs. Janet Todd (2-1) [OneFC: Century]

4. 62kg Catchweight Bout: Taiga (21-9-1) vs. Taiju Shiratori (17-5-1) [RIZIN 19]

3. Bellator Kickboxing Featherweight Championship: Gabriel Varga (c) (17-6) vs. Cristian Faustino (48-18) [Bellator Kickboxing 12]

2. Glory Lightweight Championship: Marat Grigorian (c) (57-11-1) vs. Tyjani Beztati (19-3) [Glory 69]

1. OneFC Kickboxing Featherweight Grand Prix Finals: Giorgio Petrosyan (101-2-2) vs. Samy Sana (135-11-2) [OneFC: Century]

BOXING

5. WBC World Women’s Bantamweight Championship: Mariana Juarez (c) (53-9-4) vs. Carolina Raquel Duer (19-5-1) [Mexico Televisa]

4. IBF World Featherweight Championship: Josh Warrington (c) (29-0) vs. Sofiane Takoucht (35-3-1) [Top Rank on ESPN]

3. Heavyweight Bout: Chazz Witherspoon (38-3) vs. Oleksandr Usyk (16-0) [Matchroom Boxing on DAZN]

2. WBA/WBC World Women’s Junior Welterweight Championships: Jessica McCaskill (c) (7-2) vs. Erica Anabella Farias (26-3)

1. WBA World Light Heavyweight Championship: Dmitry Bivol (c) (16-0) vs. Lenin Castillo (20-2-1) [Matchroom Boxing on DAZN]

MMA

5. Featherweight Bout: Cub Swanson (25-11) vs. Kron Gracie (5-0) [UFC Fight Night: Jedrzejczyk vs. Waterson]

4. Women’s Strawweight Bout: Joanna Jedrzejczyk (15-3) vs. Michelle Waterson (17-6) [UFC Fight Night: Jedrzejczyk vs. Waterson]

3. RIZIN Lightweight Grand Prix Quarterfinal: Patricky Freire (21-8) vs. Tatsuya Kawajiri (37-13-2) [RIZIN 19]

2. OneFC Women’s Atomweight Championship: Xiong Jingnan (c) (14-1) vs. Angela Lee (9-2) [OneFC: Century]

1. OneFC Flyweight Grand Prix Finals: Danny Kingad (11-1) vs. Demetrious Johnson (29-3-1) [OneFC: Century]

GRAPPLING/WRESTLING

5-1: 2019 Super 32 Tournaments [2019 Super 32]

Bold, Yet Probably Fruitless Predictions: THANKS, SPIVAK, YOU SUDDENLY DURABLE A-HOLE FOR SNAPPING MY STREAK.

Best Fight of the Weekend: Dmitry Bivol vs. Lenin Castillo

Most Underrated Fight of the Weekend: Xiong Jingnan vs. Angela Lee

If My Life Depended on One Pick: Josh Warrington over Sofiane Takoucht

Best Card Top-to-Bottom: OneFC: Century

Upset of the Week: Cub Swanson over Kron Gracie

Most Disappointing Fight of the Weekend: Chazz Witherspoon vs. Oleksandr Usyk