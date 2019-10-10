Zion Williamson throws down insane 360 dunk during game (Video)

Pelicans big man Zion Williamson has already arrived and made his presence felt in the NBA, even though he’s yet to have played in a regular-season game thus far.

Williamson is the most-hyped player coming into the league since LeBron James in 2003, and he’s already showing signs that he’s worth of the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft.

His blend of explosiveness and athleticism will make him extremely difficult to guard, especially once he develops his outside shot. As such, he’s a walking highlight reel, which he showed during the team’s most recent preseason game against the Bulls, when he threw down a sick 360 dunk.

Zion just makes it look easy.