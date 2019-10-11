Jaguars going all in on Minshew Mania, will give out mustaches to fans at next game

The love for Gardner Minshew in Jacksonville is about to reach new heights. Don’t be surprised to see a bunch of Minshew clones in the stands when the Jaguars host the Saints on Sunday.

The latest promotion by the Jaguars will encourage fans to look like the rookie quarterback starting with his signature mustache. Additionally, fans can earn themselves a Minshew jersey if they take things a step further by cutting their perfectly good jeans into jorts, which Minshew has been known to rock from time to time.

Minshew Mania revs up into high gear Sunday with the NFL and Jaguars giving out 35,000 mustaches to fans. Ten fans who cut their jeans into “jorts” will receive Minshew jerseys as well. Mustaches just arrived in Jax. Get ‘em while they’re hot. pic.twitter.com/1QQneKz9pA — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 11, 2019

You’d be hard-pressed to find a cooler promotion going on than fake mustaches and jorts. The Jaguars may not be winning a lot of games this season, but having Minshew on the team seems to be keeping the fans happy.