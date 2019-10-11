Promoted

Look: Allison Stokke, Ricky Fowler get married on beach in awesome wedding

Look: Allison Stokke, Ricky Fowler get married on beach in awesome wedding

Golf

Look: Allison Stokke, Ricky Fowler get married on beach in awesome wedding

By October 11, 2019

By: |

One of the most prominent sports power couples out right now officially tied the knot over the weekend.

Golfer Ricky Fowler and famed pole vaulter/Instagram star Allison Stokke got married on the beach over the weekend, in what looked to be a beautiful ceremony, judging by the photos, which were posted on Instagram.

It looked a fairly small and intimate ceremony, which isn’t what we would have expected, but we’re happy for the couple — which has been together for three years now — regardless.

Golf, Promoted

Stream Live Sports With ESPN+

ESPN+ Free Trial!

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

4hr

Twins 4hr ago

For the last couple of weeks, the Twins were gleaning a lot of national attention, for their pursuit of a playoff spot, their (…)

More Promoted
Home