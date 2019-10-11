Look: Allison Stokke, Ricky Fowler get married on beach in awesome wedding

One of the most prominent sports power couples out right now officially tied the knot over the weekend.

Golfer Ricky Fowler and famed pole vaulter/Instagram star Allison Stokke got married on the beach over the weekend, in what looked to be a beautiful ceremony, judging by the photos, which were posted on Instagram.

It looked a fairly small and intimate ceremony, which isn’t what we would have expected, but we’re happy for the couple — which has been together for three years now — regardless.