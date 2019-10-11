NBA

Look: Elena Delle Donne hilariously sleeps with WNBA trophy

date 2019-10-11

The WNBA MVP showed that she’s simply in a class above her competition, leading her team to their first-ever title on Thursday night.

Elena Delle Donne was named this season’s MVP, and he proved voters correct this season, as she was a dominant force in every playoff game she appeared in. The Mystics had the opportunity to host the pivotal Game 5 of the WNBA Finals, and Delle Donne and her teammates showed that the moment was not too big for them, putting together a dominant fourth-quarter effort en route to a 89-78 win.

As for Delle Donne, being the MVP and the team’s clear leader, she’s clearly earned the right to do, well, whatever she wants — like, for example, sleeping with the WNBA trophy, which she did when she went to sleep following Thursday’s win (probably some time Friday morning, given the celebrating).

Good luck taking that trophy from her.

