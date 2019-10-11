Steve Kerr fires back at President Donald Trump over 'little boy' comments

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has made it clear that he’s not a fan of President Donald Trump, and the two spent this week trading barbs with one another.

Kerr attempted to take the high road earlier in the week when he refused to comment on the situation involving Rockets general manager Daryl Morey and China, and Trump did not like the fact that he didn’t stand up for the United States.

“I watch this guy Steve Kerr, and he was like a little boy,” Trump said. “He was so scared to be even answering the question. He couldn’t answer the question, he was shaking. He didn’t know how to answer the question. He’ll talk about the United States very badly.”

Kerr was asked about Trump’s comments, and he played right back by saying he was “the shiny object” that occupied the president earlier in the week. He also poked fun about riding in on a tricycle, which was a reference to the “little boy” remark.

Steve Kerr responds to Donald Trump mocking him yesterday: pic.twitter.com/UfagwyZKhc — Connor Letourneau (@Con_Chron) October 11, 2019

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr says recent backlash won’t stop him from speaking out on issues, like gun violence. pic.twitter.com/aMyNEVHCJn — Rusty Simmons (@Rusty_SFChron) October 11, 2019

These two clearly won’t be hanging out together anytime soon.