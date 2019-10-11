MMA Manifesto

The Livest Dog at UFC Tampa: Gerald Meerschaert

The Livest Dog at UFC Tampa: Gerald Meerschaert

MMA Manifesto

The Livest Dog at UFC Tampa: Gerald Meerschaert

By October 11, 2019

By: |

Dec 1, 2017; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Gerald Meerschaert (blue gloves) celebrates after defeating Eric Spicely (not pictured) during The Ultimate Fighter Finale at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

 

Name: Gerald Meerschaert

Opponent: Eryk Anders

Odds: +143 (bet $100 to win $143)

Since coming to the UFC, Eryk Anders has only beat one fighter who he didn’t knock out. That person was Markus Perez, who had taken the fight on short notice.

Meerschaert, on the other hand, has been finished by strikes in one of his 40 bouts. That person was Thiago Santos.

In addition to being very tough to finish, Meerschaert also has plenty in common with those who have decisioned Anders. Each fighter likes to play a smart technical fight, moving in and out and staying out of range of those bombs. Machida was known for that, Elias Theodorou was so good at that he was released, and the new Muay Thai focused Khalil Roundtree was all about that. Mixing that with the ground game of Meerschaert, and the thought of plus-money on this fight seems almost silly.

 


Eryk Anders vs Gerald Meerschaert odds - BestFightOdds

Record: 11-21
Earnings (based on $100 bet/event): $-415
Return on Investment: -13%

2018 Record: 18-19 (+26%)

Shop all things UFC at Amazon!

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)

MMA Manifesto

Stream Live Sports With ESPN+

ESPN+ Free Trial!

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

1hr

Twins 1hr ago

For the last couple of weeks, the Twins were gleaning a lot of national attention, for their pursuit of a playoff spot, their (…)

More MMA Manifesto
Home