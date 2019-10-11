The Livest Dog at UFC Tampa: Gerald Meerschaert

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Name: Gerald Meerschaert

Opponent: Eryk Anders

Odds: +143 (bet $100 to win $143)

Since coming to the UFC, Eryk Anders has only beat one fighter who he didn’t knock out. That person was Markus Perez, who had taken the fight on short notice.

Meerschaert, on the other hand, has been finished by strikes in one of his 40 bouts. That person was Thiago Santos.

In addition to being very tough to finish, Meerschaert also has plenty in common with those who have decisioned Anders. Each fighter likes to play a smart technical fight, moving in and out and staying out of range of those bombs. Machida was known for that, Elias Theodorou was so good at that he was released, and the new Muay Thai focused Khalil Roundtree was all about that. Mixing that with the ground game of Meerschaert, and the thought of plus-money on this fight seems almost silly.







